TikToker Who Hid Her Marriage While Livestreaming Faces Divorce Crisis: "I Can't Bring Myself to Say It" ("Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller")

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] On "Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller," Seo Jang-hoon delivers a pointed rebuke to a guest who livestreams while hiding that she is married.

The 383rd episode of KBS Joy's "Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller," airing on the 21st, will feature a guest who has continued livestreaming on TikTok while concealing the fact that she is married.

Her dilemma is that she has introduced herself as single on TikTok livestreams, which she began because she wanted to become famous. Although she got married this year, she confessed that she has continued broadcasting without telling viewers that she is married. She added that her husband also livestreams and has revealed that he is married.

At the beginning of her broadcasts, she acted as if she were single to communicate with male viewers. When she said, "I tried several times to reveal that I was married, but I simply can't bring myself to say it," and, "This has led to frequent arguments with my husband, and divorce was even discussed just three months into our marriage," Lee Soo-geun empathized, remarking, "I think your husband must be upset."

Seo Jang-hoon bluntly asked, "Why are you doing that?" and "What matters more to you, your broadcasts or your husband?" Lee Soo-geun also offered practical advice to the guest, who has been broadcasting while hiding her marriage, saying, "Before the rift grows even deeper, you need to show who you really are."

"Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller," which airs every Monday at 8 p.m. on the KBS Joy channel, is available on LG U+tv channel 1, Genie TV channel 999, B tv channel 998, and the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) mobile app KBS Plus. Regional cable channel numbers can be found on the KBS N website.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.