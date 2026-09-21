"Lee Young-ja Is Such a Turnoff": Scene Featuring 84-Year-Old Woman Deleted After Face-to-Face Criticism Sparks Comment Frenzy

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] A scene in which an 84-year-old woman who did not recognize TV personality Lee Young-ja bluntly criticized her to her face has drawn attention. Lee Young-ja's team has since removed the scene from the YouTube video.

On the 21st, a pinned comment from the production team was posted on Lee Young-ja's YouTube channel, Lee Young-ja TV, regarding the video released the previous day, titled "How Lee Young-ja Tastes Autumn First: An Outing to the Warmhearted Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market."

The production team explained that Lee Young-ja laughed along with the woman's candid remarks at the time and was not particularly bothered by them. However, they said they were concerned that the woman, an ordinary senior who was unfamiliar with cameras and broadcasting, could unexpectedly become the target of misunderstandings and excessive criticism.

The team also explained that Lee Young-ja hoped the woman she had spoken with would not be hurt by the incident, so they edited the segment to ensure that everyone could watch the video comfortably. They asked viewers to show consideration toward the woman as well.

Indeed, the controversial scene in which Lee Young-ja and the 84-year-old woman spoke is no longer available in the video.

The pinned comment in which the production team expressed this position was also later deleted, drawing attention. The exact reason for its removal has not been disclosed.

In the video released earlier, Lee Young-ja visited Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market and spoke with an 84-year-old woman who did not recognize her.

The woman looked at Lee Young-ja and said, "You look just like Lee Young-ja. But you're prettier than Lee Young-ja." When Lee Young-ja asked, without revealing her identity, "Does your mother like Lee Young-ja?" the woman answered candidly, "I don't like Lee Young-ja."

She went on to explain, "Lee Young-ja is such a turnoff. It's because she acts too conceited," adding, "She acts so conceited when she appears with Jun Hyun-moo and several others." At the same time, she praised Lee Young-ja by saying, "Her food is the best. She makes a lot of money," before asking, "But why can't she get married?"

Despite the unexpected criticism delivered straight to her face, Lee Young-ja responded with a laugh. She said, "Yes, that's right," and cleverly replied to the marriage question, "You don't get married on your own. If I could have done it alone, I would have gotten married at 18."

Still concealing her identity, she also defended herself by saying, "That person has her share of pain and life's ups and downs, too."

Later, another passerby recognized Lee Young-ja, and the woman finally realized what was happening. The production team added a caption to the video saying, "The staff later cleared up the misunderstanding with the owner."

The scene quickly spread across various online communities and social media shortly after its release, and it attracted widespread attention after being covered in news reports. During the process, some online users criticized the woman's remarks as rude, leading to an unexpected backlash.

Meanwhile, comments on Lee Young-ja's YouTube video offered support for her while also urging viewers not to excessively criticize the woman.

One viewer supported Lee Young-ja, writing, "Young-ja unnie forever~~ Grandma, that was mean~ Don't be hurt~ There are more people cheering for you." Another wrote, "Don't be hurt, unnie. There is more love for you."

Other comments included, "I was more hurt. People say you don't need to worry because she didn't say it knowing you well, but hearing it so bluntly must have felt really bad. More people like you, so don't worry," and, "Except for that one owner who charged for coffee, everyone they met in the video seemed happy to see and like Ms. Lee Young-ja. That's fortunate and something to be grateful for."

Some viewers also cautioned against criticizing the woman. One wrote, "You don't need to worry about one remark from someone who barely knows you. People who carelessly speak about others are eventually criticized behind their backs by those around them." Another offered support, saying, "Don't be hurt by what an elderly person says. I love you the most."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.