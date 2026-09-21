Hwang Jung-eum Worried About Son Who Once Couldn’t Even Go to the Bathroom Alone: "His Problem-Solving Skills Are Far Too Poor"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Jung-eum revealed what she hopes for her two children.

On the 20th, a Shorts video titled 'The Future Hwang Jung-eum Hopes for Her Children' was posted on her YouTube channel.

While on a date with her father, Hwang Jung-eum talked about her two sons. She said, "Willpower is important. If you say you're going to do something, you do it. These days, when I watch Wang-sik and Kang-sik, I worry that their problem-solving skills are far too poor. That's really important." The production crew asked, "What would you like them to do when they grow up?" and Hwang Jung-eum replied, "I hope they can live comfortably."

Regarding the careers she hopes they will pursue, she said, "I hope they do what they want, and I will do my best to support them. I want them to be children who laugh a lot and live happily. It's not that I have a specific choice in mind, like, 'I hope they become doctors or judges.' Of course, it would be nice if they did, but I wonder whether that would really be the life the children want." She added, "I hope they grow into boys who know how to have fun. I want them to be incredibly cool, know how to have fun, and be smart. Being smart because they do well in school isn't important. I hope they have something that makes people say, 'Wow.'"

Hwang Jung-eum had previously opened up about the difficulties of raising her two dependent sons. She said, "Their grandmother raised them, so they couldn't do anything for themselves. She did everything for them. They couldn't even go to the bathroom alone." She continued, "Now they go to the bathroom by themselves just fine. They kept saying, 'Mom, let's go to the bathroom together,' for four months. Eventually, I shouted, 'Go by yourself!' and they cried as they went alone. I think children's environment shapes them. They're changing and becoming more independent. It's hard for me, but I think it's good for the kids," highlighting their positive change.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.