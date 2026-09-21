Sim Soo-bong Bows Her Head to Kim Dahyun and Her Family After Public Criticism: "I Apologize for Remarks That Crossed the Bounds of Common Sense"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Sim Soo-bong apologized for publicly criticizing junior singer Kim Dahyun on a festival stage, saying, "It was a remark that crossed the bounds of common sense." She also personally conveyed her apology to Kim Dahyun and her family.

In an official statement on the 21st, Sim Soo-bong said, "On September 20, I made a verbal gaffe, quite literally, on the stage of a local trot festival while many people were watching."

She said, "I have long had worries and concerns about popular music, and it is also true that I was under significant stress from the noise at the venue that day." However, she added, "At a trot festival where everyone should have been laughing and enjoying themselves, I blurted out words that crossed the bounds of common sense at an inappropriate moment. I have no excuse, even if I had ten mouths."

In particular, Sim Soo-bong explained that she had not known precisely that the singer who performed before her was Kim Dahyun.

Sim Soo-bong acknowledged, "Above all, I did not know exactly who the singer before me was, and I absolutely did not say those things to humiliate a specific person." She added, "Even so, it was clearly wrong for me, as an adult, to say something that hurt a junior singer's feelings."

She also said that she had personally apologized to Kim Dahyun's side. Sim Soo-bong said, "I conveyed my deepest apologies to Kim Dahyun and her family," adding that during the process, Kim Dahyun's father told her that Kim Dahyun had played the piano and sung her signature song, "A Million Roses," at a concert.

Sim Soo-bong shared her feelings, saying, "When I thought, 'How much must she have practiced?' my eyes grew hot." She continued, "I also offer my deepest regret and apologies to Kim Dahyun, her fan club, and everyone involved who worked hard for the event." She repeatedly apologized, saying, "I am sincerely sorry to the many attendees who came to watch the performance at the trot festival that day. I ask for your forgiveness and understanding."

She also drew a line between the controversy and the Jinan Red Ginseng Festival. Sim Soo-bong emphasized, "I want to make it absolutely clear that the Jinan Red Ginseng Festival, a local festival for farmers who work hard in the fields, has nothing whatsoever to do with this trot event."

Earlier, Sim Soo-bong became embroiled in controversy after making remarks that appeared to target Kim Dahyun, who performed before her, at the stage of the "10th Jinan Plateau Trot Festival" held in Jinan, North Jeolla Province, on the 20th.

After Kim Dahyun finished her performance, Sim Soo-bong took the stage and suddenly referred to the preceding performance after singing two songs.

Sim Soo-bong said, "The woman who sang before me made my head spin," adding, "She seems like a young woman who does not know what singing or life is."

She continued, "Listening to the singing was so difficult for me that I am talking about it in front of all of you," and added, "Please do not put that performer on before me again. I feel so completely dizzy that I think I might collapse."

She also made remarks to the effect that "Singing is not something you can handle so casually. Music that comes from experiencing life, going through hardships, and comforting the people who have come to see you is not that easy."

The controversy grew as the scene spread online and across social media. In particular, people reacted in various ways to the manner in which Sim Soo-bong, who was born in 1955, strongly criticized a junior singer born in 2009 and aged 17 on a public stage watched by a large audience.

After the singer was identified as Kim Dahyun, the controversy intensified, eventually prompting Sim Soo-bong to issue a personal apology just one day later.

Meanwhile, Kim Dahyun is the daughter of Kim Bong-gon. She became known after appearing on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Voice Trot," TV CHOSUN's "Miss Trot 2," and MBN's "The Best K-Trot Singer." Sim Soo-bong also appeared as a judge on "The Best K-Trot Singer."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.