"71-Year-Old Veteran Publicly Shames 17-Year-Old Junior"... Sim Soo-bong's Remarks Criticizing Kim Dahyun Spark Controversy, Ultimately Apologizes for a "Slip of the Tongue"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A senior figure in the Korean music industry has left a bitter aftertaste by publicly criticizing a much younger junior and sparking a debate.

Sim Soo-bong (71) publicly criticized junior singer Kim Dahyun (17) at a local festival, faced fierce backlash, and ultimately apologized.

On the 20th, at the Jinan Plateau Trot Festival held in Jinan County, North Jeolla Province, Kim Dahyun finished a remarkable performance and left the stage before Sim Soo-bong took the microphone. Sim Soo-bong suddenly took aim at Kim Dahyun, who had performed earlier, saying, "I felt dizzy because of the woman who sang before me." She then launched a direct attack, adding, "It seems that young lady doesn't know what a song is or what life is. It was so hard for me to listen to her sing."

She even went so far as to say, "Please don't send performers like her on before me in the future," publicly belittling the performance of her 17-year-old junior.

When the news spread, fierce exchanges and heated debate erupted online.

Most internet users strongly criticized Sim Soo-bong's attitude, saying, "No matter how senior she is, criticizing a young junior in front of the public is public shaming and an abuse of power," and, "She inflicted a deep wound on the heart of a 17-year-old young singer."

Some people tried to understand Sim Soo-bong's artistic sensitivity, but the prevailing view was that her conduct had been inappropriate.

As the controversy spiraled out of control, Sim Soo-bong's representatives issued an official apology on the 21st, just one day after the remarks.

Sim Soo-bong's representatives contacted Kim Dahyun's representatives and family directly and bowed their heads in apology, saying, "Those remarks were clearly an inexcusable slip that crossed the bounds of common sense, and we would have nothing to say even if we had ten mouths."

They also conveyed through her fan café and an official statement that they deeply regretted their thoughtless words and actions and sincerely asked Kim Dahyun, those involved, and her fans for forgiveness.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.