Lee Seung-chul Drops a 'Bombshell' Remark to Sunny: "Girls' Generation (SNSD) Should Pay Me Royalties"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon, and Sunny seek out heartfelt stories and deliver one-of-a-kind songs to their subjects.

In the variety show 'Baesong Watsong,' which airs tonight (the 21st) at 10 p.m. as part of the 2026 KBS 2TV Chuseok special 'Your Life Is a Never-Ending Story – Lee Seung-chul,' the music delivery team 'Cheol-Tak-Sunny' visits various places where people live and work to meet the subjects of their stories.

A story arrives for 'Cheol-Tak-Sunny' from a son with a hearing impairment who wants to do something for his mother. He wishes to express his gratitude to the mother who never hesitated to make the difficult journey from Geoje to Busan for his childhood treatment and always encouraged him. Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon, and Sunny visit the son and his wife in person.

'Cheol-Tak-Sunny' plans a surprise for the mother, with the production staff joining forces for a coordinated operation. Lee Seung-chul steels himself, saying, "I will express in song how much I love my mother and how grateful I am to her."

The trio's unrestrained banter continues on the way. In front of Sunny, Lee Seung-chul jokingly drops a bombshell, saying, "SNSD should pay me royalties," prompting laughter. He also recalls the time he received a direct phone call from Lee Soo-man. Viewers are eager to hear the behind-the-scenes story of how his hit song 'Girls' Generation' and the group SNSD, which shares its name, came about, as well as the connection formed when he appeared onstage with the group around its debut.

'Cheol-Tak-Sunny' also takes its music delivery mission to the Gyeonggi-do Fire Service Academy. About 400 trainees in an initial training program gather in one place, and Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon, and Sunny launch a surprise operation for them. Ahead of the performance, Lee Seung-chul says, "I've performed many times, but I've always wanted to perform at least once for firefighters. It is an honor that you gave me this opportunity."

From a son's story about wanting to thank his mother to a meaningful meeting with about 400 prospective firefighters, viewers are looking forward to seeing what music and memories 'Cheol-Tak-Sunny' will give as the trio rushes directly to places that need songs.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon, and Sunny's music delivery project 'Baesong Watsong' airs tonight (the 21st) at 10 p.m. The music show 'Your Life Is a Never-Ending Story – Lee Seung-chul' will air on KBS 2TV on September 24 (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.