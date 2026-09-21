Jin Seo-yeon: "I Didn't Think South Korea Suited Us and Considered Moving to Germany with My Husband... But We Fell in Love with Jeju Island and Have Settled Here for Four Years"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Jin Seo-yeon explained why she settled on Jeju Island.

On the 20th, Jin Seo-yeon launched a YouTube channel and uploaded her first video.

Jin Seo-yeon, who is in her fourth year of living on Jeju Island, explained why she started YouTube: "When I'm filming, it's Jin Seo-yeon's ON, but I think Jin Seo-yeon's OFF is more entertaining. I often play villains and intense characters in dramas and other projects, but I have a lot of fun in my everyday life. If I just drank heavily, partied, splurged on luxury goods and lived extravagantly, there probably wouldn't be much to film. But my ordinary, unfiltered life is very healthy, and I thought that if I filmed it and turned it into YouTube content, many people might be able to follow along easily and enjoy it, rather than having to pursue difficult wellness practices. Maybe they would want to know about it. With that in mind, I wanted to share something good with everyone."

The producer said, "Everything Ms. Seo-yeon is doing on Jeju Island right now is wellness," and asked, "With so many cities in the world, why did you choose Jeju?" Jin Seo-yeon replied, "My husband and I thought South Korea wasn't a good fit for us. Since my husband had spent a long time in Berlin, we considered moving back there. But after having a child, I realized that I would have to come to South Korea whenever I had a shoot, which would mean spending too much time away from my child. So we decided to try living on Jeju Island for a month. When we went there, we found so many places that were more beautiful and untouched than anywhere we had visited in Europe. It was more beautiful than any place on the Mediterranean. So even now, in our fourth year, I still love it, and there are so many places we haven't explored yet."

Jin Seo-yeon said that since moving to Jeju Island, she has felt every day that she is living well. "I don't think I felt this way when I lived in Seoul. There were so many people who seemed to be competing fiercely and appeared much more accomplished and stylish than me. There are many wonderful, healthy and admirable people here as well, but rather than people who make me think, 'We're competing with each other,' or, 'I want to catch up with that person,' there seem to be quite a few people I want to emulate. Regardless of wealth or fame, many people here are fundamentally happy in and of themselves. So I want to emulate that person's happiness. When I look into what makes that person happy, I find that they are living a life of wellness."

Meanwhile, actress Jin Seo-yeon married in 2014 and has one son. After their marriage, she lived in Berlin, Germany, for her husband, who works there, but later moved to Jeju Island for their son.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.