Xlov’s “genderless” identity resonates in Spain... Festival appearance sends fandom into a frenzy

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Xlov’s “genderless” identity has resonated in Spain.

Xlov took the stage at the K-pop festival “K-Beat Festival Malaga,” held in Malaga, Spain, on the 19th local time.

Xlov opened the show with “SERVE,” the title track from its second mini-album, “I, God.” The group captivated the audience with powerful performances built around intense tracks such as “1&Only,” “Biii:-P,” “Hips” by Hyun and Haru, and “Xtancy” by Wumuti and Rui, along with fluid voguing choreography. Fans responded with enthusiastic cheers reminiscent of a solo concert, underscoring Xlov’s popularity in the region.

After holding a pop-up store in Paris, France, to celebrate the release of “I, God,” Xlov successfully completed its festival appearance and made waves across Europe. The group will perform at the music festival “KBK Fest” in Bucharest, Romania, on the 27th, continuing its momentum as a “global sensation.”

Xlov will also hold its Asia tour, “Serving-X,” in Singapore on October 1 and Osaka, Japan, on October 17.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.