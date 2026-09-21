Psy Received Sleeping Pills Through His Manager and Was Fined 5 Million Won; Has Not Yet Requested a Formal Trial

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] Singer Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, received a summary order imposing a fine of 5 million won for allegedly obtaining prescriptions for sleeping pills and other medication remotely and having his manager pick them up on his behalf.

According to legal sources on the 21st, Yejin Choi, judge of Summary Division 12 at the Seoul Western District Court, issued Psy a summary order imposing a fine of 5 million won on the 15th. Psy had been indicted summarily on allegations of violating the Medical Service Act.

Psy is accused of receiving prescriptions, from 2022 through last year, for psychotropic medication used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders at a university hospital in Seoul without an in-person consultation. He allegedly had his manager and other third parties pick up the medication on his behalf. Under the current Medical Service Act, prescriptions must be issued by medical professionals who have personally examined the patient, while proxy pickup is permitted only under certain exceptions.

Prosecutors summarily indicted Psy on allegations of violating the Medical Service Act, and the court issued a summary order imposing a fine of 5 million won. Psy may request a formal trial within seven days of being notified of the summary order. If he does not request a formal trial, the fine will become final.

The controversy surrounding Psy began after reports emerged that he had received prescriptions remotely and had someone else pick up the medication for him. An investigation followed, eventually leading to the court's decision to impose the fine.

Meanwhile, Psy has gained widespread popularity in South Korea and abroad with numerous hit songs, including "Gangnam Style." He currently leads P Nation and works as a singer and producer.

Reporter Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.