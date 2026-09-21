Kim Dahyun Breaks Down in Tears After Sim Soo-bong's "Blindsiding Attack"; Father Kim Bong-gon Says, "My Daughter Was Shocked"

Photo: Kim Dahyun's social media / Sportschosun photo archive

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Sim Soo-bong, 71, has sparked controversy by publicly criticizing her junior, 17-year-old Kim Dahyun. Kim Dahyun's father, traditional Korean teacher Kim Bong-gon, expressed his distress, saying that his daughter was so shocked that she burst into tears.

According to an OSEN report on the 21st, Kim Bong-gon said, "Dahyun was monitoring things through a live broadcast when she heard exactly what the teacher had said." He continued, "She seemed very flustered and shocked because the teacher she truly likes and respects said something so blindsiding. She burst into tears. It was also very painful for my wife and me to watch her go through that."

Kim Bong-gon also revealed that he had received an apology from Sim Soo-bong's representatives. He told the outlet, "A person who identified themselves as a representative contacted me and said they wanted to apologize in some form to the audience members at the venue, Dahyun's fans, and Dahyun herself. They apologized, saying the wording was entirely inappropriate."

Earlier, at the Jinan Plateau Trot Festival held in Jinan-gun on the 20th, Sim Soo-bong directly criticized Kim Dahyun, saying, "The woman who sang before me made my head spin," and, "The young girl seems not to know what a song is or what life is. It was so difficult to listen to her sing." She even went so far as to say, "Please don't put a performer like that on before me again," publicly disparaging the performance of her 17-year-old junior.

As the controversy spiraled out of control, Sim Soo-bong's representatives issued an official apology on the 21st, just one day after the remarks were made.

Sim Soo-bong's representatives directly contacted Kim Dahyun's representatives and family and apologized, saying, "Those remarks were an obvious verbal blunder that crossed the bounds of common sense, and even if we had ten mouths, we would have nothing to say in our defense."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.