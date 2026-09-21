Lee Sang-min Freaks Out Over Boarding Pass Labeled 'LEE SANGMIM'... Turns Out to Be Employee Error: "A Slightly Uncomfortable Start"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Lee Sang-min shared an update on his Japan schedule, during which he experienced one setback after another—from an employee's mistake to flight cancellations caused by a typhoon.

On the 21st, Lee Sang-min posted a photo of his boarding pass on social media.

However, the boarding pass incorrectly listed Lee Sang-min's English name as 'LEE SANGMIM' instead of 'LEE SANGMIN.'

Lee Sang-min humorously described the situation, saying, "To my beloved company employee who booked me as 'LEE SANGMIM' instead of 'LEE SANGMIN.'"

He continued, "The start was a little uncomfortable, but I cleared the Osaka audition," adding, "I took the Shinkansen to Tokyo and cleared the Tokyo audition," as he carried out a busy schedule in Japan.

Yet another variable emerged just as he was preparing to return home after completing his busy schedule. His journey home unexpectedly grew longer as flights were canceled one after another because of the typhoon.

Lee Sang-min reported the situation at the time, saying, "I was trying to go home today, but there's a typhoon. All flights at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) have been canceled."

Lee Sang-min then traveled to Narita International Airport to take an alternative flight and had to wait for a long time. He later added, "After the replacement aircraft came to Narita, I waited for five hours, and then some good news. Boarding finally began at 3:30 p.m. Thank you. Thank you for letting me go home today."

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-min remarried in April last year to a non-celebrity who is 10 years his junior.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.