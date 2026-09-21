Yoon Nam-no Reveals Why He Has Been Single for Six Years: "I'm Thoughtful Outside, but Not with My Girlfriends; We Fought a Lot"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Chef Yoon Nam-no opened up about why he has remained single for six years. His confession that he is considerate to everyone outside a relationship but fails to show the same thoughtfulness in romantic relationships has drawn attention.

On the 21st, a video titled "A Grilled Chicken Mukbang with Lookalike Siblings, from Their Appearance to Their Tastes" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Yoon Nam-no-po.

That day, Yoon Nam-no visited popular dessert and grilled chicken restaurants with professional golfer Pak Se-ri and filmed a mukbang. After arriving at the grilled chicken restaurant, Yoon naturally showed his considerate side by setting out spoons and chopsticks for Pak and even bringing her a wet towel.

After seeing this, Pak Se-ri asked, "Don't you have a boyfriend?" Yoon Nam-no immediately replied, "I don't. It's been six years now," drawing attention. When Pak asked, "Why?" Yoon gave an unexpected answer.

He confessed, "I'm not very good at doing things like this for my girlfriends," adding, "I treat my older friends well, but I can't do the same for my girlfriends." In other words, when he was in a relationship, he tended to become indifferent to those closest to him. Pak Se-ri pointed out, "Your girlfriend must have felt really hurt," and Yoon Nam-no acknowledged that she was right.

Yoon Nam-no recalled that he had often argued with an ex-girlfriend over this issue. He said, "We fought a lot about that in the past," explaining that his girlfriend at the time had expressed her frustration by saying, "You treat people so well outside. Why don't you do the same for me?"

However, Yoon Nam-no had responded differently at the time. He candidly revealed, "I would respond, 'Why do you keep comparing me to others?'" His habit of being attentive to people outside the relationship while failing to show the same consideration to his partner ultimately led to conflict.

Meanwhile, Yoon Nam-no gained recognition after appearing on Netflix's *Culinary Class Wars* as the "Cooking Maniac." He has since remained active on various entertainment shows and YouTube, where he has showcased his candid wit and down-to-earth charm.

Jo Min-jeong, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.