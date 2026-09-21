Lee Min-ho, Perfect Visuals

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Lee Min-ho, Perfect Visuals

The VIP premiere of the film 'Assassin(s)' was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Lee Min-ho is posing for photos. Jamsil = Park Jae-man, Reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.21/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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