Park Juhyun Goes to the Movies

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Park Juhyun Goes to the Movies

The VIP screening of the film "Assassin(s)" was held on September 21 at Lotte Cinema World Tower. Park Juhyun is posing for photos. Jamsil—Bak Jaeman, reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.21/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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