Hong Ji-yun at the Movies

The VIP screening of the film "Assassin(s)" was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Hong Ji-yun is posing for photos. Jamsil = Reporter Bak Jaeman, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.21/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The VIP screening of the film "Assassin(s)" was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Hong Ji-yun is posing for photos. Jamsil = Reporter Bak Jaeman, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.21/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.