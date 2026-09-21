Lee Eun Jae, Looking Fresh

The VIP screening of the film "Assassin(s)" was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Lee Eun Jae is posing for photos. Jamsil = Reporter Park Jae-man pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.21/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The VIP screening of the film "Assassin(s)" was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Lee Eun Jae is posing for photos. Jamsil = Reporter Park Jae-man pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.21/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.