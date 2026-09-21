Cho Yi-hyun, Excited for a Cinema Outing

The VIP screening of the film 'Assassin(s)' was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Cho Yi-hyun is posing for photos. Jamsil = Park Jae-man, Reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.21/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
Published
The VIP screening of the film 'Assassin(s)' was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Cho Yi-hyun is posing for photos. Jamsil = Park Jae-man, Reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.21/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.