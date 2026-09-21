"Hyun Bin's Wife" Son Ye-jin Brings Silkworms Home for Her 4-Year-Old Son: "I Even Raised Them into Moths"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Son Ye-jin revealed that she brought silkworms home and raised them herself for her 4-year-old son.

On the 21st, Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana appeared on the Raple Weekly segment "HOT & NEW" on the LIFEPLUS TV YouTube channel to discuss Netflix's series "The Scandal."

Son Ye-jin said, "I saw a silkworm for the first time while filming this project. It was so cute watching it eat mulberry leaves." She added, "They were raising silkworms at home, too, so I took a few home." She then surprised everyone by revealing, "They produce silk thread. I even raised them into moths." Ji Chang-wook responded, "I've never met anyone who raised silkworms all the way into moths," prompting laughter.

There was a special reason Son Ye-jin brought the silkworms she saw on set home: she wanted to show them to her son. "I actually brought them home to show my baby, but it turned out to be really fun," she said, revealing her affection for her son and her qualities as a doting mom.

She explained, "He asked me to 'bring some home,' so I got both silkworms and mulberry leaves." Images of the silkworms that Son Ye-jin had actually raised until they became moths were later shown, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022 and welcomed a son in November of the same year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.