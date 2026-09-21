‘Called Out’ Kim Dahyun Breaks Down in Tears Over Sim Soo-bong’s Remarks—She Even Sang ‘A Million Roses’ at Her Concert

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Sim Soo-bong has come under fire for suddenly lashing out at Kim Dahyun, a much younger junior singer. Attention has also turned to the personal relationship between the two.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel “Respect Lee Jin-ho” uploaded a video titled “‘Kim Dahyun Bursts into Tears’: Sim Soo-bong Bows Her Head After Publicly Calling Her Out... The Belatedly Revealed Story.”

Sim Soo-bong took the stage at the Jinan Red Ginseng Festival on the 20th. Appearing after 19-year-old junior singer Kim Dahyun, Sim performed two songs before suddenly calling her out. “The woman who sang before me made a mess of my head. Is her manager here by any chance?” Sim said. She continued, “That young woman doesn’t seem to know what a song is or what life is. Listening to her was so difficult that I’m talking about it in front of everyone. Please don’t put her on before me again. You can’t treat a song so carelessly.”

Kim Dahyun was reportedly devastated when she heard Sim Soo-bong’s remarks while monitoring the performance after leaving the stage. Kim Dahyun’s father, traditional educator Kim Bong-gon, told a media outlet, “She seemed extremely confused and shocked because the teacher she truly admires and respects suddenly said something so devastating. She sobbed uncontrollably. It is painful for my wife and me to watch her go through this.”

Kim Dahyun has openly expressed her admiration for Sim Soo-bong. At her first national concert tour in March, she chose Sim’s “A Million Roses” as her opening song. Kim also showed her exceptional affection for the veteran singer by playing the piano herself while covering one of Sim Soo-bong’s songs.

Following Sim Soo-bong’s unexpected criticism of her junior, speculation arose that the two might have had bad blood in the past. However, Lee Jin-ho stated, “The two had no personal connection at all, not even beyond their encounters on stage. Kim Dahyun did not even have time to meet or pass by Ms. Sim Soo-bong.” Sim had heard Kim sing when she appeared as a special national master on MBN’s “The Best K-Trot Singer.” However, Lee Jin-ho explained, “There is no basis for believing that Sim Soo-bong’s remarks were driven by personal feelings toward a specific individual.”

After the controversy erupted, Sim Soo-bong issued a public apology through an official statement. “At a trot festival where everyone should have been laughing and enjoying themselves, I have nothing to say, even if I had ten mouths, for blurting out words that went against common sense at an inappropriate moment,” she said. “Above all, I did not know exactly who the singer in the preceding slot was, and I absolutely did not say those things to humiliate a particular person. Even so, I was clearly wrong to say words that hurt a junior singer’s feelings as an adult.” Sim added that she had also apologized directly to Kim Dahyun’s family.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.