Kim Hae-jun Blasts Yang Sang-guk Amid 'Attitude Controversy': "He Suddenly Grabbed His Wife Kim Seung-hye's Hand, and I Swore Without Realizing It"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Hae-jun of 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup' shared an anecdote about swearing at Yang Sang-guk.

On the 21st, comedians Kang Yu-mi, Kim Hae-jun, Na Bo-ram and Kim Yong-myeong appeared as guests on the YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.'

Kim Hae-jun scored consecutive hits with alter egos such as Choi Jun, Cool J and Taeyang-In. He is currently playing Kim Ki-pil, a man in his 60s, in 'Romantic Couple' alongside Na Bo-ram. Shin Dong-yup brought up the dating-show content featuring Yang Sang-guk and his real-life wife, Kim Seung-hye, saying, "That was impressive. It was a clever idea to bring in Seung-hye, your sister-in-law." Shin Dong-yup asked, "You introduced your wife, and Sang-guk held her hand. I think he played it up well, but how did you feel at the time?" Kim Hae-jun replied, "There was absolutely no hand-holding in the script."

Kim Hae-jun explained, "It wasn't in there at all. As we continued, a lot of it ended up being edited out. Since we're still very close, Senior Yang kept joking around because he wanted to tease me from time to time. Even pretending to make physical contact as a joke got a big reaction from me, so he kept doing it. Then, while we were walking, he suddenly grabbed my hand. Without realizing it, even while playing the uncle, I found myself saying, 'Hey, [expletive]. You're not supposed to do this, are you?' I got angry in the moment. He really did grab it out of nowhere."

Shin Dong-yup laughed and said, "That must have been hilarious." Kim Hae-jun responded, "I thought it would be so funny and went along with it, but afterward I was so angry that I thought I had written the bit wrong. I wanted to tease the comedians. We had fun filming it, and people enjoyed watching it."

Shin Dong-yup remarked, "If I had been Sang-guk, I would have teased him much more harshly. Sang-guk was still a gentleman." Kim Hae-jun acknowledged this, saying, "From my perspective, I tried to defend myself as much as possible by making it part of the script, and he kept playing along with it. Still, it was so much fun."

Kim Yong-myeong said, "Seung-hye is pretty. She has a small face and is from Suncheon, and she was so cute when she spoke with a dialect." Kang Yu-mi also praised her, saying, "I think she is the prettiest among female comedians."

Meanwhile, Yang Sang-guk appeared with Kim Hae-jun on the variety show 'Amazing Saturday' last May through their connection from 'Romantic Couple.' However, controversy over Yang Sang-guk's attitude erupted after an ill-judged move that disrupted the world of Kim Hae-jun's alter egos. Yang Sang-guk later said, "I overdid it and made a mistake because I wanted to be funny. Hae-jun and I get along very well. You have to address what needs addressing and apologize for what needs apologizing. If you've done something wrong, you should apologize and do better going forward."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.