"Told Her Husband to Crawl on the Floor," Married Woman Broadcast as If She Were Single... Seo Jang-hoon: "Why Would You Do That?" ('Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Seo Jang-hoon and Lee Soo-geun offered practical advice to a woman who has continued livestreaming on TikTok while hiding the fact that she is married.

The July 31 episode of KBS Joy's 'Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller' featured a woman who said she had continued livestreaming on TikTok while concealing the fact that she was married.

The woman said, "I started livestreaming from home because I wanted to become famous. At first, I started by pretending to be single, but I actually got married this year, so I am a married woman." She continued, "Because I keep lying and hiding it, I am worried about how I should tell my viewers."

Lee Soo-geun said, "If I were her husband, even if my wife wanted to become famous, I don't think I would feel good about her talking as if she were single." Her husband had also started streaming around the same time, but he had disclosed that he was married from the outset.

Seo Jang-hoon asked, "Why do you pretend to be single?" The woman explained, "I was supposed to flirt with viewers to create the vibe of a female livestreamer, and I wanted to call male viewers 'oppa' when they came in, but I just couldn't bring myself to call them 'oppa.'"

As for why she wanted to stream, the woman said, "I have wanted to become famous since I was young. Becoming an entertainer was my dream. I applied to be a comedian, a magician, and for Superstar K. I even enrolled in an acting academy, but I ended up pursuing a career in beauty. Since I had to work my way up as a designer, I couldn't pursue my dream." She added, "After experiencing epilepsy, I started thinking, 'Let's live without regrets,' so I'm putting more effort into streaming."

The woman, who said she had been with her husband for 10 years, confessed, "We try to understand each other. Since he knew I wanted to stream, my husband understood me too. But we gradually started fighting over my livestreams involving viewers of the opposite sex, and just three months into our marriage, we even began talking about divorce."

She confessed, "Because I started with a lie, I gradually began taking off my wedding ring before going on air, and I even told my husband to crawl on the floor so he wouldn't appear on camera."

After hearing this, Seo Jang-hoon sharply asked, "What is that for?" He then added, "What's more important to you, streaming or your husband?"

The woman said, "Since we communicate every day, they feel like close friends. Even when I try to tell them the truth about the lie, I can't bring myself to say it. If I tell them, it feels like betraying a close friend."

Lee Soo-geun replied, "No. The closer the friend, the more you should tell them. You should be honest before you gain even more viewers. If they learn the truth later, how do you think you'll handle all the malicious comments that will come then?" He offered the woman practical advice.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.