Wife Who Even Decided to Divorce Bumkey After His Drug Case: "He Deceived Me for Eight Years; What Felt Off Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg" ('Not_found')

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Woo-joo] DJ Kang Da-hye said she even decided to divorce her husband, Bumkey, after his drug case.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's Not_found" uploaded a video titled "'I Can't Live Like This': The War-Like Years Bumkey's Wife Went Through."

Looking back on her husband Bumkey's drug case, Kang Da-hye spoke about how she felt at the time. "I felt so wronged at first. My husband had deceived me for almost eight years. I had to print out his card transaction records for his lawyer," she said, explaining that she only learned about Bumkey's wrongdoing later. She continued, "What felt off to me was really just the tip of the iceberg. Even when I said I felt wronged over the fact that he was involved in a drug case, I had no intention of leaving him. I thought everything would be resolved if he had truly been wronged. But when I saw with my own eyes through the card records that he had not been wronged, I felt I couldn't go on living with him. I told my in-laws, asked them not to contact the company, went home, and told my mother that I didn't think I could stay married."

However, her mother reacted unexpectedly. Kang Da-hye said, "What do you think I said to my mother while I was fighting intensely with my husband for three months? I cried and told her I couldn't live like this. Since she had watched the whole process, she said, 'It's not that you can't live with him; you can't fix Gibeom.'"

Kang Da-hye said she gradually reconsidered her decision to divorce. "I didn't even visit him at the detention center. I wouldn't go until I received a proper response from my husband. I just couldn't bring myself to go. I was furious when I received an irrelevant response. I had decided to stay married, but I was angry because things were moving so slowly," she confessed.

Bumkey was detained on charges of selling approximately 6 kilograms of methamphetamine and 10 tablets of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy) to two acquaintances from August 2012 to September 2013, as well as taking Ecstasy himself. He was acquitted in the first trial. However, the appeals court accepted the prosecution's allegation that Bumkey had taken Ecstasy at a hotel in Seoul in 2012 and sentenced him to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. Bumkey, who had maintained his innocence, appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of Korea, but the court dismissed the appeal and upheld the lower court's ruling.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.