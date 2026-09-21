Season 16's Gwangsu Has 0 Won in Savings After His Business Failed... Even Dates Depend on Sponsorships from Season 22's Hyeonsuk ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] The financial situation of Gwangsu from 'Love War' has been revealed.

The episode of JTBC's 'Love War' that aired on the 21st depicted a conflict between Gwangsu (real name: Jeong Il-dae) from Season 16 and Hyeonsuk (Kim So-yeon) from Season 22.

A video from Hyeonsuk's side, which viewers had long been waiting for, was then shown. On the day of their trip, Hyeonsuk waited to meet Gwangsu at the appointed time, but he was 40 minutes late. Although Hyeonsuk waited for him for more than 40 minutes in the scorching heat, she did not get angry. Gwangsu, however, did not apologize and instead became irritated, saying, "You can be late when you're getting ready." Gwangsu confidently stated, "I don't think I was so late that it was beyond what could reasonably be understood. I didn't think I had done anything that wrong, so I didn't apologize." His irritability continued on the way to their destination. Shocked by Gwangsu's completely different behavior, Kim Hee-chul (Heechul) said, "He doesn't seem like the person I knew."

Gwangsu, who complained about everything, grumbled throughout the trip. While grilling meat for dinner, he became irritated after dropping a piece. Hyeonsuk said, "He tends to lose his temper and raise his voice. So I tried to calm him down," and worked to improve his mood.

It turned out that even this pension was a place Hyeonsuk had received through sponsorship. Eight out of their 10 dates had been sponsored. Hyeonsuk explained why she immediately began taking photos after entering the pension: "I was already very good at writing blog posts before 'I Am Solo,' so sponsorship offers came in easily. After 'I Am Solo,' they come through direct messages. Most of those pension owners knew I was Hyeonsuk and invited me to come travel with my daughter. Before 'I Am Solo,' I didn't take photos like that. I take them because they all make money."

When asked why she accepted sponsorships despite being busy, Hyeonsuk gave an unexpected explanation. She said, "Because I feel awkward about it. I accept sponsorships so that he doesn't have to pay for our dates. To begin with, my financial situation is that I have zero won saved—and I'm in the negative, beyond zero."

Lee Hyori said, "Now I understand why she serves him even after being treated so badly and cursed at." Seo Jang-hoon added, "You shouldn't date. Do you really have to date to this extent? You should work hard, save money, and date when you have some breathing room. Since he has no emotional breathing room, he gets irritated over even trivial things."

To help Gwangsu, who was financially strapped, Hyeonsuk received 33 sponsorships over the course of a year and saved on dating expenses. However, Hyeonsuk called Gwangsu out, saying, "You couldn't even be grateful; you told me to check the price, think it over, and book it." Gwangsu explained, "I booked it because I thought it was close to home, but it turned out to be far away. I said, 'Do we have to travel an hour to eat udon? Let's not go there.'" Hyeonsuk countered, "Gwangsu doesn't have 100% of the decision-making power, but I still have to be mindful of his reaction." Lee Hyori said coldly, "If I had a boyfriend and only went on sponsored dates, why would I date him?"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.