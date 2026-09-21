Season 22's Hyun-sook Reveals Organ Rupture Caused by Ex-Husband's Abuse: "Season 16's Kwang-soo Said, 'I Can See Why You Were Hit'" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Hyun-sook of 'Love War' exposed Kwang-soo's outrageous remarks.

The episode of JTBC's 'Love War' that aired on the 21st portrayed the conflict between Kwang-soo of Season 16, whose real name is Jeong Il-dae, and Hyun-sook of Season 22, whose real name is Kim So-yeon.

Hyun-sook brought up the '2 million won' incident that had caused conflict with Kwang-soo. Kwang-soo was reportedly left with nothing but debt after quitting his job at a major company and failing in business. Hyun-sook, meanwhile, was covering their date expenses through sponsorships.

Hyun-sook said, "He supposedly received a credit-card bill of 2 million won because of our date expenses. I thought that didn't make sense, so I asked him to show me the card statement. I said, 'If date expenses are the problem, I'll send you 1 million won,' but he suddenly got angry and asked why I doubted him. He kept me there talking for four hours. At the time, I couldn't refute what he was saying, and I felt like I couldn't breathe. So I recorded it so I could listen to it later when I was in my right mind." Kwang-soo explained why he had been angry with Hyun-sook, saying, "I couldn't understand why, as her boyfriend, she would say, 'I'll give you money if you show me your card statement.'"

According to Hyun-sook, less than 1 million won of Kwang-soo's credit-card bill was attributable to date expenses. She said, "Since that incident, I have covered nine-tenths of our date expenses. That's when I realized he had an inferiority complex."

Hyun-sook mentioned several incidents that made her feel Kwang-soo's inferiority complex. She said she had visited the country home where Kwang-soo lived in Yangpyeong County. A house centipede crawled inside her clothes, and she was so startled that she collapsed to the floor and burst into tears. Rather than worrying about her, however, Kwang-soo reportedly became angry and accused her of looking down on his home.

Hyun-sook also said that Kwang-soo considered the fact that she had children a flaw. When she expressed her hurt, Kwang-soo said, "Then you shouldn't date me," prompting Lee Hyori to angrily remark, "He's a fucking asshole."

Hyun-sook even said that she received psychiatric treatment because of Kwang-soo. She said, "My ex-husband was violent, and I suffered a ruptured organ. You know how much pain I was in. But you said, 'I can see why you were hit,'" shocking everyone. Hyun-sook added, "I was brighter and healthier before I met you. I'm so sad."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.