Tzuyang Says, "I’ll Eat in Moderation from Now On"—A Significant Remark Amid Mukbang YouTubers’ Video Deletions and Monetization Suspensions

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jung] As the mukbang industry has been shaken by a series of monetization suspensions and video deletions involving some mukbang YouTubers, Tzuyang drew attention by saying, "I’ll become a mukbang YouTuber who eats in moderation from now on." Her comment attracted even more interest because it came on the day concerns over mukbang regulations intensified.

On the 21st, a video titled ‘I Couldn’t Clean Out Incheon’s Sinpo Market. 50 Years of Tradition Everywhere?! Dakgangjeong, Tteokbokki, Hot Bars and Street Food Mukbang’ was posted on Tzuyang’s YouTube channel.

Tzuyang visited Sinpo International Market in Incheon for the first time in about four years. While choosing items at a tteokbokki restaurant with more than 50 years of history, she suddenly made viewers laugh by telling herself, "Let’s order a reasonable amount."

She then said, "Apparently, eating a lot isn’t the trend these days," before declaring, "I’ll become a YouTuber who eats in moderation from now on." The remark was the complete opposite of the persona that made Tzuyang famous for her extraordinary appetite, prompting laughter on the scene as well.

However, her declaration that she would "eat in moderation" did not last long.

At Sinpo Dakgangjeong, Tzuyang sampled both fried and seasoned chicken. She then ate tteokbokki, handmade fritters and offal at a 50-year-old snack bar. After that came a fish-cake hot bar, glutinous rice doughnuts and cream bread, followed by buckwheat noodles and fish cutlets at a traditional restaurant with a 70-year history. She ended the mukbang with fried squid.

When the places she had planned to visit—including popular spots for hollow bread, tarts and kalguksu—were closed for the day or had run out of ingredients, she looked disappointed and said, "I prepared to eat all sorts of things today, but everything is closed."

The video also captured reactions from market vendors and local residents. The owner of a fish-cake shop, who normally does not appear in filming, even made an appearance because he was a fan of Tzuyang.

Tzuyang’s comment drew particular attention because of the recent atmosphere surrounding mukbang content on YouTube.

DietJo, a mukbang YouTuber with roughly 440,000 subscribers, recently announced that monetization on the channel had been suspended. He said YouTube was strictly enforcing guidelines related to binge eating and eating disorders, adding that he had also stopped uploading new videos.

Another YouTuber, Miso, said she had deleted 339 of the 667 videos she had previously uploaded. She explained that she had removed a large portion of her past content while communicating with YouTube after receiving monetization restrictions.

YouTube, however, is not imposing blanket restrictions on all ordinary mukbang content. The main targets are videos that glamorize eating disorders or specifically depict binge eating, food concealment or dangerous behavior in ways that could encourage imitation.

Interest is growing over whether these policies will also affect creators such as Tzuyang and Heebab, who became famous for content featuring them eating large quantities of food. So far, however, Tzuyang has not announced that she has been subject to monetization restrictions.

Tzuyang has not issued a direct statement regarding the regulatory issue, either. It has also not been confirmed whether her comment that "eating a lot isn’t the trend" was aimed at YouTube’s policies.

Even so, the timing generated additional buzz. On the very day some mukbang channels announced monetization suspensions and video deletions, Tzuyang released a new mukbang video and joked that she would "eat in moderation."

Viewers also welcomed the new video. Some commented, "I thought we wouldn’t be able to watch mukbang channels because they were all being deleted," while others embraced Tzuyang’s signature big-eating content, writing, "At this rate, you might as well eat the entire market."

Ultimately, contrary to her declaration that she would "eat in moderation," Tzuyang roamed the market and worked her way through everything from dakgangjeong and tteokbokki to hot bars, buckwheat noodles and fried squid. Amid growing tension in the mukbang industry, she continued to make her presence felt by releasing a new video in her own style.

Cho Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.