Kim Dahyun: "Sim Soo-bong apologized to me directly over the phone... She also offered encouragement and warm comfort"

Photo: Kim Dahyun's social media/Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Kim Dahyun said she received a direct apology from senior singer Sim Soo-bong over Sim's public criticism of her.

Kim Dahyun said on social media on the 21st, "I spoke directly with Ms. Sim Soo-bong on the phone. She apologized to me directly and also offered encouragement and warm comfort."

She then reassured her fans, saying, "Fans, you were upset and worried because of this, weren't you? I will regain my composure, so please don't worry. Let's meet again with bright smiles."

The previous day, Kim Dahyun performed at the Jinan Plateau Trot Festival in Jinan County, North Jeolla Province, where she was publicly called out by Sim Soo-bong.

Sim Soo-bong took the stage after Kim Dahyun and criticized her, saying, "My head was spinning because of the woman who sang before me." She continued, "It seems that this young woman doesn't know what singing or life is. It was so difficult to listen to her sing." Sim even went so far as to say, "Please don't send performers like that on before me again," publicly belittling the performance of her 17-year-old junior.

According to Kim Dahyun's father, Kim Bong-gon, she heard Sim Soo-bong's remarks while reviewing footage after her performance and was so shocked that she burst into tears.

As the controversy spiraled out of control, Sim Soo-bong's side issued an official apology on the 21st, just one day after the remarks were made.

Sim Soo-bong's side contacted Kim Dahyun's representatives and family directly and apologized, saying, "Those remarks were an obvious blunder that went beyond common sense, and we have nothing to say even if we had ten mouths."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

▶ The full text of Kim Dahyun's social media post

Hello, this is Kim Dahyun.

I spoke directly with Ms. Sim Soo-bong on the phone.

She apologized to me directly,

and offered me encouragement and warm comfort.

Fans, you were upset and worried because of this, weren't you?

I will regain my composure, so please don't worry.

Let's meet again with bright smiles.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.