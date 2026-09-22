'Jeon Young Rok's Daughter' Jeon Bo-ram Generously Gives Her Mother 100 Million Won as Spending Money After an Eight-Year Separation: "Money I Had Never Even Held" ('Ssallong House')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeon Bo-ram, a former member of T-ara, opened up about her touching mother-daughter relationship with Lee Mi-young.

On JTBC's 'Ssallong House,' which aired on the 19th, former T-ara member Jeon Bo-ram and actress Lee Mi-young appeared together as a mother-daughter pair.

Although they are now deeply affectionate toward each other, the mother and daughter once had to endure a painful separation. Lee Mi-young confessed, "We should have stayed together until the end, but as we ended up apart, I wasn't confident I could raise them alone, and at the time I had only 2 million won in my bank account. So I sent them to their father, but I felt guilty and struggled because it was the only thing I could do. I truly lived through that time in tears."

Jeon Bo-ram, who was 11 at the time, also vividly remembered the moment they parted. She confessed, "I wanted to go to Mom, but I couldn't, and I was confused because I couldn't understand what was happening. She once told me that she would explain it when I got older. I still didn't understand, but even then, Mom took what I think was 40,000 won out of her wallet and gave it to me. The moment I saw it, I understood. I understood why she wasn't taking me with her."

Lee Mi-young only later learned that her daughters had wanted to live with her. She apologized, saying, "I feel terribly guilty that I put them through that pain and hurt them. Still, I'm grateful that they grew up so beautifully. I can't help wondering how much more cherished they might have been if they had grown up in an intact family." After enduring difficult times, the two reunited eight years later. Jeon Bo-ram revealed, "Since living with Mom, I often hear people say, 'Why have you become so much brighter?'"

It was later revealed that Jeon Bo-ram had once given Lee Mi-young 100 million won as spending money. Lee Mi-young recalled, "Was it about a year after I made my debut? She said she was going to give me spending money and told me to use it only for myself. I casually asked, 'How much are you going to give me?' and she said she would give me 100 million won. She was giving me 100 million won—money I had never even held myself?" The revelation stunned viewers.

The younger daughter is working as a composer. Lee Mi-young proudly added, "Because her older sister had given me such a large amount, she couldn't match it, so she gave me 5 million won. She said, 'It may be a small amount, but it's a lot of money from my perspective. Use it as spending money.'"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.