SNSD's Kwon Yuri—Who Says She's 'Imitating Lee Hyori'? Her 'Genuine Jeju Life' Lands Her in the Front Row at 'National Singing Contest'

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Girls' Generation's Kwon Yuri (Yuri) was spotted at the 'National Singing Contest.'

KBS 1TV's 'National Singing Contest' posted a video on its official social media account on the 21st, along with the message, "Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, Seogwipo City episode 0_Pyoseon Beach, airing on October 4, 2026. Welcome, Yuri. You are always welcome."

The video showed Yuri attending a live taping of 'National Singing Contest' as an audience member. She confidently took a seat in the very front row and smiled brightly as she watched the contestants perform. In particular, Yuri drew attention when she burst out laughing while covering her mouth after watching a contestant sing ILLIT's "It's Me." Her friendly and unpretentious appearance stood out as she enjoyed her everyday life in Jeju.

Meanwhile, Yuri previously shared a glimpse of her life in Jeju through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone.' After spending more than three years on the island, Yuri had become something of a 'Jeju naturalist.' She also made headlines by getting up before dawn to practice yoga with a friend by the sea. Yuri, who said she had practiced yoga for 20 years, showed off her skills as a yoga expert, even performing a handstand. However, some people criticized her Jeju lifestyle as resembling Lee Hyori's, calling it 'imitation' and 'just for show.'

A friend of Yuri's came to her defense, saying, "She can't put on an act for show. I've met her in person several times. Please see her for who she really is."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.