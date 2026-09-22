22nd-season Hyeon-suk Nearly Died Giving Birth... ♥ 16th-season Gwang-su: "I'd Even Consider Breaking Up If You Don't Have a Child" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Hyeon-suk and Gwang-su of 'Love War' revealed their conflict over pregnancy.

The episode of JTBC's 'Love War' that aired on the 21st depicted the conflict between 16th-season Gwang-su, whose real name is Jeong Il-dae, and 22nd-season Hyeon-suk, whose real name is Kim So-yeon.

Footage from Hyeon-suk's side, which viewers had been eagerly awaiting, was then shown. Gwang-su, who had seemed kind-hearted, became irritated at everything and made Hyeon-suk walk on eggshells.

Even so, Hyeon-suk could not let go of Gwang-su because he had embraced her daughter. Hyeon-suk confessed, "In our family, 'Dad' was a taboo word. But when he told my daughter, 'I'm your dad,' she was moved and said, 'So I have a dad, too.' I started dating him believing just one thing: 'I hope my daughter can continue to feel this happiness.' But I feel betrayed."

Hyeon-suk revealed that Gwang-su was stingy even with her daughter, saying, "As I dated you, I realized how difficult it is for a woman with a child to date. I even feel self-conscious about the cost of dates with my daughter." She continued, "When you occasionally meet my daughter and me, you don't pay. If everything is covered through sponsorship on a Saturday and we take a meal kit home to eat, couldn't you buy something for my daughter to eat? You don't do that." She added, "I don't expect anything big, even at Christmas. If she said she wanted something, I would have bought it. But you wouldn't even buy her a small gift." Gwang-su responded, "I wonder whether graduating from daycare is really that important. I think children grow up just fine on their own."

However, Gwang-su wanted to have a child with Hyeon-suk. Hyeon-suk burst into tears as soon as the possibility of pregnancy came up. She indirectly declined, saying, "It was so difficult, and I'm scared at the thought of going through it again."

Hyeon-suk described her difficult circumstances, saying, "I nearly died giving birth. Even after having the baby, I was extremely emaciated. I gained only 4–5 kilograms. I was even thinner than I am now. My divorce happened at the same time." But Gwang-su failed to empathize with her pain, responding, "Things are different now from how they were back then."

Gwang-su also asked about options such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization, saying, "Don't people who desperately want a child have one even if it is physically difficult? I hear that men instinctively want to have children." Seo Jang-hoon expressed his frustration, responding, "I don't think this is right. If you ask whether she is going to get pregnant when their relationship is so unstable, how do you think she would take it?" Kwak Beom also said, "It would make me wonder, 'Are you dating me just so I can have your baby?'"

Gwang-su spoke forcefully, saying that their relationship could even end if they did not have a child. He stated, "If you don't have a reason for not wanting to have a baby, then you can't convince me. I can't understand simply not wanting one."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.