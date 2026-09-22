Ahn Jae-hyun Shows Off His Muscles Shirtless, Then Makes a Bold Remark: "I Want to Be a Sexy Santa"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Ahn Jae-hyun has shared an update on his life, revealing that he has become deeply invested in working out after gaining approximately 17 kilograms.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel "Ahn Jae-hyun" uploaded a video titled "Ahn Jae-hyun's Hidden Favorite Cafe."

Speaking about his recent life, Ahn Jae-hyun said, "These days, I am spending each day feeling very satisfied while working out. I feel very healthy, and I really like it."

He also discussed how his appetite changed after he began exercising. "They say that if you neither work out nor eat, your body goes into power-saving mode. That was exactly what happened to me. One delicious meal used to be enough for me, but now I am hungry no matter how much I eat," he said.

Ahn Jae-hyun has shed his formerly frail image and is now focused on managing his body through regular workouts after gaining approximately 17 kilograms. "I think I feel more restless when I do not work out than when I do not want to go. That is probably why I keep going," he said.

He also said that checking his transformed physique after exercising gives him a special sense of satisfaction. Ahn Jae-hyun explained, "After finishing a workout, you take off your shirt at the end to check your body, right? At that moment, it feels like draft beer to me." He added, "For men, physical changes appear quickly after working out. I think that makes the satisfaction even greater."

Ahn Jae-hyun said, "On variety shows, I feel very satisfied when the character I present can make people laugh a lot. But in dramas, appearance is such a major factor that I feel I would regret missing even a single day, so I end up going to work out."

He also revealed that he plans to continue exercising after his project ends. Ahn Jae-hyun remarked, "Don't I look much more relaxed than before?" He continued, "I will work out every day even after the drama ends. I think I will cut back somewhat from my current average of four hours of exercise."

He then added with a laugh, "At least once, I really want to become a sexy Santa at Christmas. I think that is the kind of thing I imagine while working out and going through each day these days."

Last April, Ahn Jae-hyun appeared on KBS2's "Problem Child in House" and drew attention by saying, "My lowest weight was 60 kilograms. Recently, I have gained weight through exercise. I was offered a drama with a bed scene, and I needed a muscular body. I currently weigh 77 kilograms." Since he has gone from a low of 60 kilograms to his current weight of 77 kilograms, he has gained approximately 17 kilograms. The exercise he began for a project has now become part of his daily routine.

Ahn Jae-hyun married actor Koo Hye-sun in 2016, but they divorced in 2020. Since then, he has stayed in touch with fans through his personal YouTube channel and recently shared his life after divorce on MBC's "I Live Alone."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.