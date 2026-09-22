'Jeongyeon, Who Left JYP,' Exudes a Dramatically Different Aura... A Leading-Actress Presence That Would Surprise Even Twice

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Twice's Jeongyeon has drawn attention by sharing glimpses of her everyday life, exuding a distinctly actress-like vibe with a more mature aura.

On the 22nd, Jeongyeon posted several photos on her social media along with the caption "Summer" and emojis that seemed to bid farewell to the season.

In the photos, Jeongyeon is enjoying a leisurely moment beneath a crisp autumn sky. As her hair gently blows in the breeze, she strikes relaxed poses and smiles brightly, creating a pictorial-like atmosphere in her everyday life.

She completed her seasonal look by pairing a beige cardigan with a white dress and boots.

Jeongyeon also exuded a distinctly actress-like vibe with a more mature aura than during her activities with Twice, heightening anticipation for the new side of herself she will show in the future.

Meanwhile, on August 10, Jeongyeon left JYP Entertainment, where she had been for about 11 years, and signed an exclusive contract with VARO Entertainment, which represents her older sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon.

Jeongyeon will continue her activities as a singer and member of Twice while also expanding her career as actress Yu Jeongyeon and showcasing her diverse charms.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.