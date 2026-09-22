Ralral Breaks Into a Sweat When Her 26-Month-Old Daughter Lies Down on the Way to Daycare: "I Thought She'd Be Calm Today"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Ralral shared the challenging morning routine of taking her 26-month-old daughter to daycare.

On the 21st, a video titled "Oh, Right—I Gave Birth to Her" was posted on the YouTube channel 'ralral.'

In the video, Ralral fed her 26-month-old daughter Seobin breakfast and tied her hair as she hurried to get her ready for daycare.

Once everything was ready, Ralral headed for the front door with her daughter, saying, "We have to go." At that moment, however, her daughter lay down as if she did not want to go to daycare.

Faced with her daughter's unexpected behavior, Ralral stood still with her eyes closed for a while, seemingly trying to hold back her anger. She then amused viewers by saying, "I wondered why she was going to daycare so calmly today." Fortunately, her daughter soon calmed down and headed to daycare.

Ralral said, "It's really not easy. You know mornings are a battle for moms, right? I get up at 7 every day. If I wake up a little late, it's 7:30. You know that waking up at 8 means you're late, right?" She then clutched her head, highlighting the challenges of parenting and eliciting laughter.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior in 2024 and welcomed her daughter Seobin in July of the same year. She currently runs a YouTube channel and serves as an MC on KBS2's The Return of Superman.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.