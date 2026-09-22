Kim Dae-beom, another controversy before the drunk-driving misunderstanding has even faded: "Assaulting a designated driver? That wasn't me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Kim Dae-beom has personally stepped forward to clarify matters after his name was mentioned in connection with an assault case involving a comedian recruited through the Korean Broadcasting System's open recruitment process. Kim Dae-beom, who has repeatedly had to deny being the "drunk-driving comedian" in the past, has once again become caught up in an unexpected misunderstanding.

On the 21st, Kim Dae-beom posted a lengthy message on social media, saying, "I saw the article about the KBS-recruited comedian that was reported today."

He began, "Something that should never have happened has happened, and as a fellow comedian, I also feel deeply saddened."

He continued, "When I looked at the article's comments, I saw that some people were mentioning my name and speculating that it was me, so I want to make this clear," firmly adding, "It wasn't me."

Kim particularly emphasized that he had nothing to do with the incident by disclosing his current whereabouts. He said, "I am not currently in Korea. I want to make it clear that I have absolutely nothing to do with this incident," adding, "I hope this never happens again, and I will end this post here."

After the related reports emerged, the suspect's real name had not been disclosed, but the names of several comedians who had been recruited through KBS's open recruitment system and whose surname was Kim were mentioned, mainly in online comments. Kim Dae-beom's name also came up during this process. Ultimately, Kim took to social media himself to set the record straight.

This is not the first time Kim Dae-beom has been mistaken for the subject of an unrelated incident and had to issue an explanation. Just six days ago, on the 6th, he again addressed an old drunk-driving rumor involving him. At the time, he expressed his frustration on social media, saying, "There are still people commenting that I drove drunk, but I have never driven under the influence. How many times do I have to explain this?"

The misunderstanding began in 2024, when reports covered a drunk-driving case involving comedian K, who was born in 1979. Kim said he was wrongly identified by some online users because he was also born in 1979, among other reasons.

At the time, Kim personally clarified the matter, saying, "The comedian in his 40s identified as K is not me. My car isn't an SUV. And I can't drink these days because I have atopic dermatitis." Later, comedian Kwon Seong-ho, who was identified as the actual person involved in the drunk-driving case, appeared on Kim Dae-beom's YouTube channel and apologized. Even as the misunderstanding continued, Kim recently reiterated, "I didn't drive drunk, and I never will."

At the time, he also denied other rumors surrounding him, including claims that he was divorced, had failed to complete his mandatory military service, or had stolen an imported car. He clarified the facts by saying, "I have never been married, and I enlisted in April 1999."

Now, just over two weeks later, Kim Dae-beom's name has been mentioned again, this time in connection with a "comedian who assaulted a designated driver," prompting him to issue another public clarification.

Seoul Seocho Police Station said on the 21st that it had booked and was investigating a comedian recruited through KBS's open recruitment system, identified only as Mr. Kim, on suspicion of assaulting a driver while the vehicle was in operation under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

Mr. Kim is suspected of assaulting the designated driver he had called while intoxicated at around 1 a.m. on the 20th by grabbing and shaking the driver's neck. The driver was reportedly traveling from Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to Kim's home at the time.

Police responding to the report arrested Mr. Kim at the scene and are currently investigating the specific circumstances of the case.

Meanwhile, Kim Dae-beom made his debut in 2004 as a comedian from KBS's 19th open-recruitment class. He rose to fame by appearing in several segments on KBS2's "Gag Concert," including "Mabbagi" and "Bayside Shakedown."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.