"National Girl Group" RESCENE to Make a Comeback on November 3—Will It Shed Its Gyaru Look?

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun, Reporter] Group RESCENE is setting out to cement its status as "the nation's girl group."

RESCENE will release its fourth mini-album, "Pulse," on November 3. This marks the group's comeback roughly four months after the release of its remake single "Pretty Girl" in July. It will also be RESCENE's first new physical album in about a year, following its third mini-album, "Lip Balm," released last November.

Following the chart resurgence of "LOVE ATTACK" and the success of "Pretty Girl," RESCENE has established itself as a leading fifth-generation girl group. With its momentum continuing to build after even winning first place on a music show, expectations are high for the new album.

There is also considerable anticipation surrounding the concept. RESCENE has introduced various fragrance-themed concepts with each album, including grass, berry, and incense scents. The members recently opened up about their concerns over the gyaru concept that had become their trademark. Attention is focused on whether they will attempt a new image transformation or try once more to raise their profile with the familiar gyaru concept.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.