Jannabi Sells Out Solo Concert in Five Minutes, Proving It’s a 'Performance Powerhouse'

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Band Jannabi sold out every seat at its solo concert within five minutes.

Jannabi will hold solo concerts at Seoul's KSPO Dome from October 23 to 25. All three shows sold out within five minutes of ticket sales opening on the 21st.

Jannabi has prepared a very special concert for its fans. Moving away from its familiar format, the band has created shows with two entirely different concepts.

First, on October 23, the band will present the ballad collection 'One Fine Day in October.' Its previously released songs have been rearranged around ballads, weaving together the emotions of love, the seasons, and time gone by into a single flowing narrative.

On October 24 and 25, the Asia tour finale, 'Sweat & Stardust,' will take place. The band will bring to Seoul the countless nights, sweat, and cheers it has built up while traveling through seven countries and seven cities, including Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.