Sunny Reveals Her Older Sister's Hearing Impairment for the First Time: "It Took a Long Time to Hear After the Surgery"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Girls' Generation (SNSD)'s Sunny mentioned her older sister's hearing impairment for the first time on television and deeply empathized with a couple with hearing impairments.

The KBS 2TV Chuseok special 'What Song Express,' which aired on the 21st, featured THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL, Tak Jae-hoon, and Sunny giving songs to people with extraordinary stories.

The three met a couple with hearing impairments who had been married for three years and both wore cochlear implants. The couple candidly discussed the differences between hearing aids and cochlear implants, the surgical process, and the difficulties they face in daily life.

The couple explained that people cannot immediately hear ordinary sounds after cochlear implant surgery. At first, it is difficult to distinguish sounds, which may resemble mechanical noise, so it takes time to adjust before they can process them as real sounds.

After hearing this, Sunny carefully opened up about her family. Sunny empathized, saying, "Actually, my older sister cannot hear in one ear. So, just as you said, it took a long time for her to hear after the surgery."

By personally revealing details about her older sister that had not been widely known, Sunny showed even deeper empathy for the couple's story, drawing on her experience of witnessing a similar process through her family.

The couple also shared the practical difficulties people with hearing impairments face in everyday life, recounting how they failed to hear their apartment's fire alarm while asleep after removing their cochlear implants.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.