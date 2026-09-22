Sim Soo-bong tearfully apologizes for publicly calling her out; Kim Dahyun magnanimously forgives her: "I'll compose myself"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Kim Dahyun accepted the apology from veteran singer Sim Soo-bong, who had publicly criticized her.

On the 21st, Kim Dahyun wrote on her account, "I spoke directly with Ms. Sim Soo-bong, and she personally apologized, encouraged me, and offered me warm comfort. Fans, you were upset and worried about this, weren't you? I'll take time to compose myself, so please don't worry. Let's meet again with bright smiles. Thank you."

On the 20th, Kim Dahyun was publicly attacked by Sim Soo-bong during a performance at "The 10th Jinan Plateau Trot Festival," held in Jinan County.

Sim Soo-bong sparked controversy by saying, "The woman who sang before me has made a mess of my head. That young woman doesn't know what singing is or what life is. Please don't put that singer in front of me again. Singing isn't something to be done so carelessly. Music that comforts people who have experienced life, gone through hardships, and come seeking comfort is not that easy."

Kim Dahyun's father, Kim Bong-gon, expressed his anguish, saying, "Although Kim Dahyun was not at the scene at the time, she heard Sim Soo-bong's remarks in full through a live video and burst into tears." The public also harshly criticized Sim Soo-bong, saying that publicly humiliating a 17-year-old junior singer was unbecoming of an adult.

Sim Soo-bong eventually issued a public apology. She bowed her head in remorse, saying, "I simply misspoke. I had long been worried and concerned about popular music, and it is also true that I was under considerable stress from the noise at the venue on the day of the event. However, I have no excuse whatsoever for saying something beyond common sense at an inappropriate moment at a trot festival where everyone should have been smiling and enjoying themselves."

She also apologized, saying, "It was clearly wrong of me, as an adult, to say something that hurt a junior singer's feelings. I conveyed my apology to Kim Dahyun and her family. When I heard from her father that Kim Dahyun had sung 'A Million Roses' while playing the piano at a concert, my eyes welled up with tears as I thought, 'How much must she have practiced?'"

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.