Park Jung-soo and Jeong Eul-yeong, Common-Law Partners for 25 Years, Finally Don Wedding Attire—A Bold Leather-Jacket Look

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Jung-soo and director Jeong Eul-yeong captured the depth of their long-standing relationship in a wedding pictorial.

Wedding magazine WeddingH recently unveiled a wedding pictorial featuring Park Jung-soo and director Jeong Eul-yeong, accompanied by the caption, "The depth of a love completed through the seasons they have shared and countless moments together."

In the released photos, the two drew attention in bride-and-groom looks reminiscent of an actual wedding. Director Jeong Eul-yeong wore a classic black tuxedo with a tie, while Park Jung-soo donned a floral tube-top dress and a short veil. Standing side by side with flowers in their hands and looking at the camera, they exuded the atmosphere of a couple who had been together for many years.

They also showcased a bolder style in another photo. Director Jeong Eul-yeong cut a dashing figure in sunglasses and a leather jacket, while Park Jung-soo layered a black leather jacket over a voluminous white wedding dress. Their natural poses as they looked at each other reflected the relaxed rapport unique to the pair.

Park Jung-soo's solo bridal look also drew attention. She created a striking mood distinct from typical wedding pictorials by pairing a voluminous Mikado silk dress with a black leather jacket that emphasized her waistline. She revealed her sophisticated appeal while pulling off a variety of styles, from tube-top dresses and full skirts to a black suit.

The black-and-white pictorial particularly emphasized the time the two had built together rather than elaborate staging. It naturally captured them looking at each other, sitting side by side, and director Jeong Eul-yeong making eye contact with Park Jung-soo while wrapping an arm around her waist.

Park Jung-soo and director Jeong Eul-yeong have been in a common-law relationship for 25 years without registering their marriage. They are widely known to have remained partners without being bound by a legal marriage.

Park Jung-soo has spoken candidly about her relationship with director Jeong Eul-yeong on various television programs. She also drew attention after it became known that she spent time like family with actor Jung Kyung-ho, director Jeong Eul-yeong's son.

The pictorial was especially meaningful because the two, who have stood by each other for many years, appeared side by side in front of the camera wearing a tuxedo and a wedding dress. WeddingH also introduced the pictorial as "The depth of a love completed through the seasons they have shared and countless moments together."

Park Jung-soo married a businessman in 1975 but divorced by mutual consent in 1997, 22 years later.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.