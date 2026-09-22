"Is that really Jenny?" Han So-hee hugs her grown-up six-year-old "daughter," her eyes glistening

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Han So-hee reunited after six years with child actress Lee Ro Eun, who played her daughter in The World of the Married, in an emotional encounter.

On the 22nd, Lee Ro Eun's mother shared a video on social media showing Han So-hee and Lee Ro Eun meeting again.

In the video, Han So-hee walked straight toward Lee Ro Eun as soon as she spotted her. She repeatedly asked, "Is that really Jenny?" and "Really?" unable to hide her surprise. Lee Ro Eun had played Jenny, Han So-hee's daughter in the 2020 JTBC drama The World of the Married, and had since grown so much that Han appeared unable to believe it.

Han So-hee stared at Lee Ro Eun's face for a while before playfully asking, "Do you remember? Don't lie. You don't remember, do you?" She then warmly asked, "Do you remember your big sister, your auntie?" and pulled Lee Ro Eun tightly into her arms, showing her affection.

Lee Ro Eun initially appeared frozen and shy when she saw Han So-hee again after such a long time, prompting laughter. Her mother described Han So-hee as "Da-kyeong's mom, whose eyes had grown moist," conveying the emotion of their touching reunion.

Lee Ro Eun's mother said, "Da-kyeong's mom, whom we wanted so, so much to meet again," and explained, "Roni froze up and got shy because it had been so long since she saw you."

She continued, "You're still so pretty and beautiful, and still an angel. You must have been very surprised to see Roni, who has grown so much since you last saw her at age three. It was a touching reunion. Let's meet again next time," expressing her affection for Han So-hee.

Han So-hee and Lee Ro Eun formed a special connection through the 2020 JTBC drama The World of the Married. Han So-hee played Yeo Da-kyeong, who falls in love with Lee Tae-oh, played by Park Hae-joon. Lee Ro Eun appeared as Jenny, the daughter of Yeo Da-kyeong and Lee Tae-oh.

Born in 2017, Lee Ro Eun was only three years old at the time. After six years had passed, Han So-hee repeatedly asked, "Is that really Jenny?" and even became teary-eyed upon seeing how much Lee Ro Eun had grown. The emotional reaction made the pair's long-standing bond palpable.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.