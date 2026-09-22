'Hyun Bin's wife' Son Ye-jin adopts five silkworms for her 4-year-old son: "Raised them into moths and released them" (Hong Geon Dae)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Son Ye-jin revealed a special story about personally raising five silkworms she brought home from a film set until they grew into moths.

On the 21st, a video titled "[Hong. Geon. Dae.] Anyone curious about The Scandal's ultimate couple in Bukchon Village, come on in | We did come to promote The Scandal, but..." was released on the Netflix Korea YouTube channel. The video featured Son Ye-jin, one of the lead actors in Netflix's The Scandal, along with Ji Chang-wook and Nana, as they discussed various stories related to the production.

The production staff particularly caught viewers' attention by revealing Son Ye-jin's unusual story from the set in the form of a tip.

According to the production staff, silkworms that had not yet spun cocoons were prepared for the filming of The Scandal. Son Ye-jin found them adorable when she saw them. Because her son has a strong interest in raising insects and animals, she took about five of the silkworms used for filming home with her.

Son Ye-jin explained why she began raising the silkworms herself, saying, "They appeared quite a lot in our scenes too, and the way they munched away was so cute."

Son Ye-jin cared for the silkworms she brought home for about two weeks. She did more than simply take them home: she fed them, watched their growth, and eventually saw them turn into moths. She reportedly even showed the moths to people at the filming location.

People around her were also surprised to hear that she had actually raised the silkworms through the moth stage. Silkworms require consistent care involving food and their environment, making them more demanding to raise than many might expect.

Son Ye-jin explained, "I got mulberry leaves and kept them in the refrigerator, changing them out from time to time, and at some point they became moths. I was told to keep them somewhere humid, so I put them in the bathroom."

What began with Son Ye-jin admiring the silkworms she happened to encounter on set grew into a hands-on effort. She prepared and stored mulberry leaves for them, and after they spun their cocoons, she even paid attention to the humidity. Eventually, the silkworms emerged from their cocoons as moths, and Son Ye-jin watched over them until the very end.

Son Ye-jin later revealed that she personally let the moths fly away, adding a heartwarming touch to the story. After hearing it, Nana responded, "It must have been heartbreaking. Just imagining it, I feel like you must have grown very attached to them." Son Ye-jin agreed with Nana and recalled the special time she spent with the silkworms she had raised herself.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022 and welcomed a son in November of the same year.

Kim So-hee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.