'The Scandal' Son Ye-jin's Appearance in Her 20s Was CGI: "They Used Her Face from 'The Classic' to Create It"

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actors Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook revealed that their teenage and 20s appearances in the Netflix series 'The Scandal' were created using CGI.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel 'Netflix Korea' released a video titled "[Hong.Geon.Dae] The Scandal Part 2: Those Curious About Bukchon Village's Endgame Couple, Come On In | We Did Come to Promote The Scandal, Though." The video featured Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana, the lead actors of Netflix's 'The Scandal,' as they discussed various aspects of the series.

The production team of 'The Scandal' shared behind-the-scenes details about the series' technical work. A staff member revealed, "Jo-won's (Ji Chang-wook) and Jo-yoon's (Son Ye-jin) teenage years were all created using CGI. Please enjoy it."

Son Ye-jin explained, "Our younger faces were entirely created using CGI."

After hearing this, Yoo Byung-jae expressed his surprise, saying, "Did Ye-jin and Chang-wook film the scenes and then have them turned into CGI? There was no awkward CGI look at all. It even seemed like a paid feature on the Snow camera app." Nana also said, "I didn't know either," while Jonathan marveled, "They really look young."

Ji Chang-wook also explained the specific production process. He said, "There are scenes set during adolescence, and we applied a bit of de-aging to recreate what we looked like when we were younger."

Son Ye-jin added that her actual appearances in past works were used as references to create her character's teenage appearance in 'The Scandal.'

Son Ye-jin explained, "They closely recreated my appearance in works I did in my twenties, including how I looked when I made the film 'The Classic,' and used that as a basis."

Because the CGI work was based on the actors' actual appearances from the past, they had particularly strong reactions to the finished result. Son Ye-jin shared her thoughts after seeing it herself, adding, "When I watched it, I was amazed because it really felt like I was looking at myself in my twenties."

Meanwhile, 'The Scandal' is a television adaptation of the French classic novel 'Les Liaisons dangereuses,' which was also adapted for the screen as the 2003 film 'Untold Scandal.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.