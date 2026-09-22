"Money Turns into Paper When You Die"... '81-Year-Old' Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Reveals Shocking Health Status with No Procedures or Implants

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo is set to showcase her timeless natural beauty and refreshingly candid philosophy on life at the age of 81.

MBC's "Radio Star," airing on the 23rd at 10:30 p.m., will feature Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, Lee Dae-ho, Young Tak and Kim Gyu-won in a Chuseok special titled "I Don't Know, I Don't Know, I Don't Know—Tell Only Funny Stories for Chuseok."

On the show, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo will appear in remarkably good health, making it hard to believe that she was born in 1945 and is turning 81 this year. When the hosts ask about cosmetic procedures and dental health, she reveals that she has never had laser treatments, Botox, Ultherapy or even a single dental implant, and still has all of her natural teeth—leaving the studio stunned.

Now enjoying a second heyday as a YouTuber with 560,000 subscribers, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo expresses her gratitude for being recognized even by elementary school students. She also shares a heartwarming update about fans who approach her wherever she goes to shake her hand or take a photo, believing that doing so will bring them good luck. She jokingly calls herself a "human good-luck charm."

She also demonstrates why she is considered a master of self-styling, having spent more than 60 years in show business choosing her own fabrics, commissioning designs and wearing the resulting outfits without a stylist. She will also reveal the behind-the-scenes story of a recent daring and unconventional photo shoot reminiscent of a Hollywood star, which produced results she was pleased with.

Her free-spirited, go-your-own-way lifestyle also draws attention. After making headlines for her hotel breakfast routine, she reveals her extraordinary drive to take same-day trips not only within South Korea but also to Fukuoka, Japan. She then offers a clear and resonant philosophy on life, saying, "I've realized that life is nothing special, so just live it," and, "When you die, money turns into paper. While you're alive, you should see beautiful things, eat delicious food and enjoy yourself." Her words leave everyone nodding in agreement.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.