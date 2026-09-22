Jeong Jun-ha's Son Roha Has Grown Tall and Looks Handsome, Serving as His Dad's Dependable Helper

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Jeong Jun-ha's son Roha was spotted helping out at his father's new store.

On the 21st, a video showing the opening of the yogurt ice cream specialty shop recently launched by Jeong Jun-ha was shared on online communities and social media.

In the video, Jeong Jun-ha and his son Roha wore matching blue uniforms, stood side by side, and greeted customers. Roha quietly scooped ice cream beside his father, helping out with the store's operations and drawing attention.

Roha, who has grown considerably since his previous television appearances, has transformed from a cute little boy into a more mature-looking young man. His handsome appearance captivated viewers.

Roha had previously made headlines for his exceptional dancing skills. In 2021, when Jeong Jun-ha debuted under his alter ego MC Minzy and released the new song "I SAY WOO!", Roha appeared in the music video, performed the choreography, and showed off his distinctive talent.

In 2024, he covered the choreography for G-DRAGON's "POWER" and received an enthusiastic response for his relaxed dance style and keen sense of fashion.

Meanwhile, Jeong Jun-ha married his wife, a Korean resident of Japan who is 10 years younger than him, in 2012. They have a son, Roha.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.