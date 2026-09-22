Sim Soo-bong Reacts After Calling Out Kim Dahyun: "'Did I Really Say That?' I Was Shocked; I Wasn't Feeling Well" (Scandal Supervisor)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Amid controversy over singer Sim Soo-bong's public criticism of junior singer Kim Dahyun, Sim's side explained the circumstances that led to the remarks onstage.

The June 21 episode of JTBC's "Scandal Supervisor" focused on Sim Soo-bong's recently controversial remarks at the Jinan Plateau Trot Festival.

Sim Soo-bong had attended the 10th Jinan Plateau Trot Festival in Jinan County, North Jeolla Province, on the 20th. During the event, she referred to Kim Dahyun's performance, which took place immediately before her own, and publicly delivered a harsh critique.

Addressing Kim Dahyun from the stage, Sim Soo-bong said, "The young lady seems not to know what singing is or what life is." She continued, "You can't treat singing that carelessly," adding, "Music that draws on life experience and comforts the people who have come to see you is not something that easy."

Because the remarks were made publicly about a junior singer, the atmosphere at the venue was reportedly somewhat bewildering. "Even the people at the scene didn't seem to think it was a serious situation. The remarks were so absurd that people wondered whether it had all been staged," Scandal Supervisor reported.

According to the program, Sim Soo-bong and Kim Dahyun had not had any personal interaction in the past. Kim Dahyun had regarded Sim as a senior singer whom she had long respected, so Kim's side said it was upsetting to receive public criticism in front of so many people. Kim Dahyun reportedly burst into tears for eight minutes after seeing the video while traveling.

As the controversy grew, Sim Soo-bong's side offered an explanation of what had happened. An associate of Sim said that she had not been feeling well at the time and had grown uncomfortable after repeatedly listening to dance music that did not suit her.

The associate also explained that Sim's wording had been inappropriate while she was expressing her views on what is commonly called "young trot," a style she had long been concerned about. The explanation was that Sim had not intended to target or attack a particular junior singer; rather, her comments had gone too far while she was discussing her thoughts on trot and singing.

Sim Soo-bong herself was reportedly surprised by the severity of what she had said onstage. According to her associate, after Sim came offstage, the associate asked her about the remarks, and Sim reacted with shock, saying, "I didn't realize I had said it like that."

After the controversy spread, Sim Soo-bong's side formally apologized. In a statement, her side said, "As an adult, it was clearly wrong to say something that hurt the feelings of a junior singer," and published an apology.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.