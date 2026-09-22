Kim Hye-soo and Uhm Jung-hwa Look Young Because They Haven’t Had Children? Baek Ji-yeon Speaks Her Mind on ‘Childbirth = Aging’ Comments

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Baek Ji-yeon shared her thoughts on the online claim that "women do not age if they do not have children."

On the 21st, Baek Ji-yeon discussed how marriage, childbirth and housework affect women’s lives and health on her YouTube channel.

Baek Ji-yeon mentioned a reaction that has recently become common online. "I’ve been seeing this especially often on the internet these days," she said, referring to posts and comments suggesting that women who have not married or had children look relatively young.

She specifically cited actresses Kim Hye-soo and Uhm Jung-hwa as examples. Baek Ji-yeon said, "When photos of Kim Hye-soo looking stylish or pictures of Uhm Jung-hwa working out and showing off her toned abs appear, people comment, ‘As expected, women don’t age if they don’t have children.’"

Born in 1969, Kim Hye-soo and Uhm Jung-hwa have attracted attention for maintaining their looks through consistent self-care and exercise. Neither actress is married or has children.

However, Baek Ji-yeon drew a line at directly linking childbirth to aging based solely on such examples. "When you see comments like that, you might think, ‘What?’ But in fact, it’s not about whether someone has had a baby or not..." she said, explaining that an individual’s health and aging cannot be explained simply by whether they are married or have children.

Baek Ji-yeon also introduced research on the life expectancy and health of married men and women, as well as the risk of death based on whether they have children. She cited a study showing that married men live longer than unmarried men and mentioned research comparing women with and without children.

She also pointed to statistics showing that women in dual-income marriages spend more time on housework than men do, highlighting the reality that women often shoulder a disproportionate share of caregiving and domestic responsibilities after marriage.

At the same time, she cautioned against concluding on that basis that "women are the only ones who lose out if they get married and have children."

Ultimately, Baek Ji-yeon stressed that what matters is not marriage or childbirth itself, but the relationship and attitudes of the people living together. "If a husband’s personality, his family’s habits, actions and even small remarks create a warm, encouraging and mutually supportive atmosphere, that is a good thing," she said. Conversely, she explained that a relationship that causes distress can negatively affect the health of either spouse, whether the husband or the wife.

She also emphasized the importance of expressing gratitude over even the smallest things between spouses. Regarding the practice of calling husbands who stay at home after retirement ‘samshiki,’ meaning a husband who expects all three meals at home, or a ‘wet leaf,’ a term for a husband who clings to his wife, she said both partners need to understand the perspective of a spouse who has spent a lifetime coping with work and personal relationships.

In conclusion, Baek Ji-yeon did not present marriage or childbirth as the one right answer. "This is not about saying, ‘You must get married,’ ‘Live alone,’ ‘You must have children’ or ‘Don’t have children,’" she said, conveying the message that "I am ultimately the owner of my own life."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.