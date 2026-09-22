Kim Soo-mi, Who Divorced Gaeko After 15 Years, Says "I Didn't Want to Be a Burden" as She Makes Modeling Debut After Overcoming Pain

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Soo-mi, an entrepreneur and the former wife of rapper Gaeko, has shared an update on her life as a model.

On the 21st, Kim Soo-mi posted several photos taken at a pictorial shoot on her social media, along with the message, "There are so many stylish and beautiful models these days, so I am truly grateful that you reached out to me."

In the released photos, Kim Soo-mi exuded a model-like presence as she wore outfits that highlighted her slim figure and short hairstyle. In particular, during a shoot against a ballet barre, she created an elegant yet composed look by styling ballet shoes with knee-high socks.

She said she had also devoted herself to exercise and dietary management for a month in preparation for the shoot. Kim Soo-mi said, "I worked hard at exercising and managing my diet for a month because I didn't want to be a burden, and thanks to that, I had a healthy month."

After appearing to have completed the shoot successfully, she added, "Now I'm off to have a glass of draft beer. Haha," showing her playful side.

The results of her month-long efforts were also apparent in the photos. Wearing sleeveless tops, short skirts and outfits reminiscent of ballet attire, Kim Soo-mi drew attention by revealing a toned figure and clearly defined body lines.

Kim Soo-mi married Gaeko of Dynamic Duo in 2011, and they have a son and a daughter. The couple announced their divorce this year after 15 years of marriage. At the time, both sides said they had decided to end their marital relationship after lengthy discussions, while continuing to fulfill their roles as parents together.

Even after the divorce, Kim Soo-mi has continued to share updates about her daily life and activities on social media. This time, she offered a new update by showing herself in front of the camera as a model and revealing how she had focused on managing her physique for a month in preparation for the shoot.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.