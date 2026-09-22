"Seungri's company and Burning Sun scandal funds?"... JM solution issues official clarification: "No business or economic ties" (Full text)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] JM solution, a cosmetics brand sold at Daiso, has denied various rumors spreading online about its alleged connection to Seungri, a former member of BigBang whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, and the so-called Burning Sun scandal.

JM solution posted a statement through its official account on the 21st. The company issued the clarification after claims spread mainly through online communities and social media that JM solution was a brand associated with Seungri and a company established with funds from the Burning Sun scandal.

JM solution representatives first stated, "We sincerely apologize for causing concern and confusion among our customers as false information linking JM solution to Lee Seung-hyun (Seungri) and the Burning Sun scandal has recently spread through some social media platforms and online communities."

The company acknowledged that it had discussed a business venture with Seungri's representatives in the past. However, it explained that the plan was withdrawn before becoming an actual business and was unrelated to the current JM solution.

JM solution explained, "We established JM Town after receiving a business proposal from Lee Seung-hyun (Seungri), but the project was withdrawn before it began after the Burning Sun scandal erupted. The entity was dissolved and liquidated in 2019 without conducting any actual business or generating revenue."

The company also made clear that Seungri has never had any investment or equity relationship with JM solution. It stated, "Lee Seung-hyun (Seungri) has never invested in JM solution or held an equity stake in the company, either in the past or at present. He also has no business or economic relationship involving the planning, manufacturing, distribution or sales of JM solution products."

The company went on to emphasize that specific claims circulating online were also untrue.

JM solution stated, "Therefore, the claims that \"JM solution is Lee Seung-hyun (Seungri)'s company,\" \"Lee Seung-hyun (Seungri) is the owner of JM solution,\" and \"the cosmetics were made with funds from the Burning Sun scandal\" are clearly untrue."

GP Club announced that it would take legal action against false or distorted claims. The company said it would work with its legal team and outside law firms to secure relevant evidence and take all necessary measures against posts that repeatedly spread distorted claims or present limited facts from the past as if they were connected to the present.

However, the company also said it deeply regretted that decisions made during the earlier business-planning process had caused concern among its current business partners and consumers.

JM solution stated, "Although the project never became an actual business, we feel a deep sense of responsibility for causing concern among our current business partners and consumers because of the decisions made at the time. We will respond responsibly to protect trust in our brand and products. Once again, we apologize for causing concern among all the customers who care about JM solution."

Meanwhile, Seungri debuted as a member of BigBang in 2006 and pursued activities in South Korea and abroad. However, after becoming embroiled in controversies surrounding the Burning Sun scandal in 2019, he left the group and retired from the entertainment industry.

He was later indicted on nine charges, including procuring prostitution, habitual gambling and violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act. The Supreme Court finalized his sentence at one year and six months in prison in 2022, and he was released after completing his sentence in February 2023.

Even after leaving the entertainment industry, Seungri has continued to attract public attention as his name surfaced in various controversies. He recently drew attention again after being mentioned in connection with an assault dispute.

The following is the full text of the statement from GP Club.

We established JM Town after receiving a business proposal from Lee Seung-hyun (Seungri), but the project was withdrawn before it began after the Burning Sun scandal erupted. The entity was dissolved and liquidated in 2019 without conducting any actual business or generating revenue.

Lee Seung-hyun (Seungri) has never invested in JM solution or held an equity stake in it,

nor has he had any business or economic relationship involving the planning, manufacturing, distribution or sales of JM solution products.

Therefore, the claims that \"JM solution is Lee Seung-hyun (Seungri)'s company,\" \"Lee Seung-hyun (Seungri) is the owner of JM solution,\" and \"the cosmetics were made with funds from the Burning Sun scandal\" are clearly untrue.

We take seriously any acts of repeatedly spreading false information or distorting limited facts from the past by connecting them to the current JM solution.

We are currently securing evidence concerning the relevant posts through our legal team and outside law firms. We will take all necessary legal action against the creation and distribution of malicious false claims.

Although the project never became an actual business, we feel a deep sense of responsibility for causing concern among our current business partners and consumers because of the decisions made at the time.

We will continue to respond responsibly to protect trust in our brand and products.

Once again, we apologize for causing concern among all the customers who care about JM solution.

Thank you.

GP Club

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.