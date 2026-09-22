G-Dragon Makes a Surprise Appearance on 'Dokbak Tour'... Video of Discharge Uniform at Cheorwon Military Gear Store Draws a Flood of Likes

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The Cheorwon episode of 'Going All the Way! Dokbak Tour' posted a sharp rise in ratings and even prompted G-Dragon to hit the like button, making it a hot topic.

The 16th episode of 'Going All the Way! Dokbak Tour,' which aired on the 19th on Channel S and E Channel, ranked second in the same time slot among the target audience of men and women aged 20–49, according to Nielsen Korea. It recorded a combined rating of 0.674% across Channel S and E Channel, marking an increase of more than 350% from the previous week. The day's average household rating also posted a solid 1.2%.

Ratings were particularly strong among men in their 40s, at 1.05%, and women in their 40s, at nearly 1.7%. The rebroadcast also performed well. Among viewers aged 20–49, it recorded 0.659%, showing virtually no difference from the original broadcast. Ratings among men in their 40s and women in their 30s were even higher than during the original broadcast, at 1.781% and 1.018%, respectively. Based on the 20–49 target demographic, the minute-by-minute peak rating reached 0.833% on Channel S, with a 1.2% household rating. The moment when Yoo Se-yoon spontaneously visited the military base where he had served was confirmed as the 'best minute,' drawing the day's strongest viewer interest.

Online reactions were also explosive after the broadcast. The Dokbak cast traveled domestically to Cheorwon County and visited a military gear store in downtown Cheorwon through a 'military goods store.' At the store, the cast was fascinated to hear the owner recount how G-Dragon had visited the location while serving with the 3rd Infantry Division. The owner then showed them 'G-Dragon's military discharge uniform from the 3rd Infantry Division,' hanging near the entrance, and explained, "It was specially made as a gift for G-Dragon when he was discharged." When the video was posted on social media and YouTube, G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, personally pressed the like button, sparking intense online buzz.

Viewers of 'Dokbak Tour' responded enthusiastically to the appearance of G-Dragon, the episode's real-life subject. Their comments included, "Wow, G-Dragon has confirmed that he watched 'Dokbak Tour,'" "The influence of 'Dokbak Tour' is incredible. It's amazing that even G-Dragon pressed the like button," "Jang Dong-min bragged during the Cheorwon military base story that G-Dragon would come if he called him, and it seems that wasn't entirely empty talk after all," and "Watching the Cheorwon County episode brought back so many memories of my military days. I really enjoyed it and could relate to it so much."

Along with its rising ratings and online buzz, 'Going All the Way! Dokbak Tour' on Channel S and E Channel will offer useful information and plenty of laughs in the second part of its Cheorwon story during its 17th episode, airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 26th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.