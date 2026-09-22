BLACKPINK's Lisa Arm-in-Arm with 'Thailand's Cha Eun-woo' on a London Street... Dating Rumors Reignited

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lisa has once again been swept up in dating rumors after claims emerged that she was spotted in London with Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat.

A video recently surfaced on overseas online communities and social media showing two people believed to be Lisa and Blue Pongtiwat walking together through the streets of London, England.

In the video, the woman is wearing a trench coat and a hat, while the man beside her is dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses. As the two converse, the man appears to lean toward the woman, while she is seen walking arm-in-arm with him. These scenes have fueled growing interest in the nature of their relationship.

However, the two faces are not clearly visible in the video, so it has not been confirmed whether they are actually Lisa and Blue Pongtiwat. Some netizens claim that Lisa was spotted pulling her own luggage through a U.K. airport and that the pair were also seen together in other locations, leading them to insist that the people in the video are the two stars.

This is not the first time dating rumors have surrounded Lisa and Blue Pongtiwat. Reports of the two spending time together in Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan and other places have continued to emerge, prompting speculation that their relationship may be more than platonic.

The dating rumors gained further traction after reports and related photos circulated claiming that Lisa and her family attended Blue Pongtiwat's mother's birthday party. Others, however, have argued that the two have been close friends for a long time and that traveling together or showing affection does not necessarily mean they are in a romantic relationship.

Born in 2000, Blue Pongtiwat is three years younger than Lisa, who was born in 1997. He currently works as an actor and model in Thailand and is known among fans as 'Thailand's Cha Eun-woo' for his striking looks.

The latest dating rumors drew even more attention because they surfaced as Lisa was also facing breakup rumors involving Frédéric Arnault. Since 2023, Lisa has repeatedly been linked romantically to Frédéric Arnault, the son of LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. The two were spotted together overseas, and images of Lisa spending time with the Arnault family were also made public.

Although Lisa never officially acknowledged the relationship, she appeared with Frédéric Arnault at public events and otherwise showed little concern about public attention surrounding them.

However, breakup rumors surfaced last June. Vanity Fair reported in an article in its summer issue that the two appeared to have ended their relationship, citing a request from Lisa's publicity team to refrain from asking questions about her romantic life and Frédéric Arnault's absence from Lisa's birthday party held earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Lisa will attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in Los Angeles, the United States, on the 27th, local time.

Nominated in four categories—including 'Best Pop,' 'Best K-Pop,' 'Best Cinematography' and 'Best Editing'—for her solo song 'Dream,' Lisa is also scheduled to give the first live performance of her new song 'SaWaDiKa' at the event.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.