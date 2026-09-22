Park Shin-hye ♥ Choi Tae-joon Welcome Their Second Daughter Today (22nd)... "Mother and Baby Are Healthy"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have welcomed their second daughter.

On the 22nd, Park Shin-hye's agency, S.A.L.T. Entertainment, announced in an official statement, "We are delighted to announce that actress Park Shin-hye gave birth to a healthy daughter today (September 22), bringing another new family member to Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon's family."

The agency added, "Both the mother and baby are currently healthy, and actress Park Shin-hye is resting and recovering in the care and love of her family."

It also said, "We sincerely thank everyone who has offered their wholehearted congratulations, and ask that you send warm blessings and support to the newborn."

With the birth, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have become parents of two, welcoming a daughter after their first son.

The two first connected as senior and junior students in Chung-Ang University's Department of Theater and began dating in 2017. After publicly acknowledging their relationship in 2018, they married on January 22, 2022.

When they announced their marriage, they also revealed that Park Shin-hye was pregnant, receiving many congratulations. Park Shin-hye subsequently gave birth to their first son on May 31, 2022.

Then, last April, about four years later, news broke that she was pregnant with their second child. At the time, the agency said Park Shin-hye was expecting her second child and due to give birth in the fall. With the birth of a healthy daughter today, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have become a family of four with a son and a daughter.

Meanwhile, Park Shin-hye is scheduled to return to SBS's The Judge from Hell Season 2 after giving birth.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.